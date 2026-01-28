J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 44,322 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,322 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,340,000 after buying an additional 1,125,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,772,000 after acquiring an additional 284,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $695,215,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 17.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,720,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.08.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $356.15 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.71 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.17 and a 200 day moving average of $323.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.