J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

