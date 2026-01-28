QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 174.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.06.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

