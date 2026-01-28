Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $385.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial set a $374.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $325.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.64 and a 200 day moving average of $341.96. Visa has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $592.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,289. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

