Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $4 Million in SkyWater Technology, Inc. $SKYT

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.45% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.49.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,487,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,246,708.76. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $69,709.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,108.66. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,279 shares of company stock worth $5,759,943. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded SkyWater Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SkyWater Technology

Key Stories Impacting SkyWater Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting SkyWater Technology this week:

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty semiconductor foundry headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of high-reliability integrated circuits using advanced processes on 200-millimeter wafers.

SkyWater’s service offerings span analog/mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and advanced packaging technologies. Its turnkey model includes multi-project wafer (MPW) runs, volume production, design enablement support and assembly and test services, enabling customers to take concepts from prototype to market.

Serving aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and communications sectors, SkyWater supports applications that demand rigorous performance, quality and traceability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.