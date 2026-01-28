Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Biocorrx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.38. Biocorrx shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands.

Biocorrx Stock Up 18.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

