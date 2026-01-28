Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2026

Biocorrx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.38. Biocorrx shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands.

Biocorrx Stock Up 18.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

About Biocorrx

(Get Free Report)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biocorrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocorrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.