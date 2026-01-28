Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Finviz reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. Zacks Research raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 92,843 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.