NWF Advisory Services Inc. Sells 20,172 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

NWF Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,655. This represents a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS topped estimates ($0.54 vs. $0.53), driven by stronger utility power demand and renewables performance — a direct catalyst supporting the stock. Read More.

Q4 adjusted EPS topped estimates ($0.54 vs. $0.53), driven by stronger utility power demand and renewables performance — a direct catalyst supporting the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged potential expansion of nuclear power supply to serve large data centers (AI/cloud customers), signaling a new high?margin growth market beyond traditional renewables. Read More.

Management flagged potential expansion of nuclear power supply to serve large data centers (AI/cloud customers), signaling a new high?margin growth market beyond traditional renewables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NextEra is actively marketing nuclear output to major tech firms seeking clean, reliable power — reinforcing corporate sales opportunities and diversification of wholesale contracts. Read More.

NextEra is actively marketing nuclear output to major tech firms seeking clean, reliable power — reinforcing corporate sales opportunities and diversification of wholesale contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are responding: BMO raised its price target and maintains an outperform view, which can support sentiment and buying interest. Read More.

Analysts are responding: BMO raised its price target and maintains an outperform view, which can support sentiment and buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its full Q4 and FY2025 financial results, slides and call materials — useful for investors digging into segment performance and guidance. Read More.

Company released its full Q4 and FY2025 financial results, slides and call materials — useful for investors digging into segment performance and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call takeaways emphasize robust multi?year growth plans (renewables buildout, grid investments, commercial contracts) — supportive long?term thesis but dependent on execution and permitting. Read More.

Earnings call takeaways emphasize robust multi?year growth plans (renewables buildout, grid investments, commercial contracts) — supportive long?term thesis but dependent on execution and permitting. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter missed consensus ($6.56B reported vs. ~$7.07B expected), a near?term negative that offsets the EPS beat and could pressure sentiment if it reflects weaker contractual volumes or timing. Read More.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

