245,605 Shares in OneStream, Inc. $OS Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.10% of OneStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the second quarter worth about $179,524,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after buying an additional 157,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in OneStream by 9,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,989,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,292,000 after buying an additional 1,968,548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OneStream by 26.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,653,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 345,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,882,000.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. OneStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.04.

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

OS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded OneStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 206,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,631.71. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $153,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,612.26. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,076 shares of company stock worth $3,847,082. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

