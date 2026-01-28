SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO) Short Interest Update

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 214 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of DECO stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.76. SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -1.44%.

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (DECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts. DECO was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

