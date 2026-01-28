Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 2,305.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.46% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,362,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,652,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 57.5% in the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKST opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $548.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKST. Wall Street Zen lowered Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PKST) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of necessity-based retail and distribution properties. The company specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, community and neighborhood retail assets, and a growing portfolio of cold storage and distribution facilities. Peakstone generates rental income under long-term leases with a mix of national grocers, drugstore chains and logistics tenants.

Peakstone’s retail portfolio is anchored by investment-grade tenants in densely populated trade areas, providing tenants with essential goods and services and supporting resilient occupancy and cash flow.

