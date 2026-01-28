Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.81 and traded as high as GBX 745. Victrex shares last traded at GBX 743, with a volume of 344,085 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 850 to GBX 780 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 804.50.

Get Victrex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Victrex

Victrex Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 661.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 676.81. The company has a market capitalization of £643.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 43.90 EPS for the quarter. Victrex had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victrex plc will post 73.1078905 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Melling bought 3,500 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 643 per share, with a total value of £22,505. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.