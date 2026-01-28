Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,752 shares, a growth of 2,483.6% from the December 31st total of 2,545 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $934,000.

Shares of ELIL stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

