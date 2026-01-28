Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.00. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at C$44.86, with a volume of 1,741 shares changing hands.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates. The firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios.

