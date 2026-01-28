Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.76 and traded as high as C$46.81. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$46.66, with a volume of 182,625 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.76.

Insider Activity at Seabridge Gold

In other news, insider Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.49, for a total value of C$66,727.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,969 shares in the company, valued at C$1,334,914.81. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut projects are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ” Golden Triangle “, the Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is in the Yukon Territory.

