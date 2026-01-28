Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.77 and traded as low as GBX 142.50. Avation shares last traded at GBX 142.50, with a volume of 125,698 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Avation from GBX 250 to GBX 270 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 270.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.77. The company has a market cap of £87.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47.

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

