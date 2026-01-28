Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.8947.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,204 shares of company stock worth $7,998,563. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.