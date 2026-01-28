Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,169.46 and traded as low as GBX 1,705. Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,755, with a volume of 107,514 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRW. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Craneware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,873.67.
For over 25 years, The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L) has been a leader in healthcare financial and operational transformation, delivering cutting-edge technologies that drive measurable impact. Our Trisus® cloud ecosystem unifies data, revenue intelligence, margin intelligence, and advanced analytics, enabling healthcare organizations to optimize performance, improve financial sustainability, and drive strategic growth. As a trusted Microsoft partner, we provide future-ready solutions-including the Best in KLAS Trisus Chargemaster – that simplify the complexities of healthcare finance and operations.
