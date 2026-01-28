Head to Head Comparison: Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) vs. USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) and Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for USA Rare Earth and Canadian Zeolite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Rare Earth 1 0 6 0 2.71 Canadian Zeolite 0 0 0 0 0.00

USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given USA Rare Earth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe USA Rare Earth is more favorable than Canadian Zeolite.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Rare Earth N/A N/A $7.90 million ($0.52) -50.67 Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 N/A -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.55

This table compares USA Rare Earth and Canadian Zeolite”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

USA Rare Earth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Zeolite. USA Rare Earth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Zeolite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares USA Rare Earth and Canadian Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Rare Earth N/A N/A -16.23% Canadian Zeolite N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

USA Rare Earth has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Zeolite has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

USA Rare Earth beats Canadian Zeolite on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas. The company was founded in May 2019 and is headquartered in Stillwater, OK.

About Canadian Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

