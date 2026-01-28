Financial Survey: XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) vs. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) and XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of XOMA Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of XOMA Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and XOMA Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 1 0 15 2 3.00 XOMA Royalty 1 1 3 0 2.40

Profitability

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus target price of $269.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. XOMA Royalty has a consensus target price of $60.60, suggesting a potential upside of 135.71%. Given XOMA Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XOMA Royalty is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and XOMA Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -35.51% N/A -20.56% XOMA Royalty 32.28% 2.91% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and XOMA Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $393.54 million 37.61 -$409.12 million ($4.44) -53.78 XOMA Royalty $28.49 million 11.17 -$13.82 million $0.74 34.74

XOMA Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA Royalty has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOMA Royalty beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

