SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Roth Mkm set a $28.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

SM opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. SM Energy's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in SM Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

