Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.9286.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Key Stories Impacting Booz Allen Hamilton

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend increase to $0.59 per share (7.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow.

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its price target to $115 from $106, citing valuation upside; analyst support can cushion the stock if fundamentals stabilize.

Positive Sentiment: Launched Vellox Reverser (malware?defense automation) broadly; new cybersecurity products support revenue diversification and tie into key government spending themes.

Neutral Sentiment: Recurring government contracts and investments in AI/cyber provide steady demand but rising costs and competition are pressuring margins — a mixed read for medium?term profitability.

Neutral Sentiment: Technically the stock had recently crossed above its 200?day moving average, which is a longer?term bullish sign but now being retested amid news flow.

Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Treasury Department canceled contracts with Booz Allen after a former contractor leaked tax records, a development that raises near?term revenue risk, reputational damage and potential contract scrutiny across other agencies.

Negative Sentiment: Q3 results: EPS beat but revenue missed and revenue was down ~10% year?over?year; Booz Allen trimmed parts of its FY?2026 sales outlook, which contributed to the selloff as investors focus on top?line traction and margin pressure.

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting Booz Allen Hamilton this week:

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

