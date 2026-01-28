Leifras (NASDAQ:LFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leifras (NASDAQ:LFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Leifras in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Leifras currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Leifras Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFS opened at $2.97 on Friday. Leifras has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $73.98 million and a P/E ratio of 59.40.

Leifras (NASDAQ:LFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter.

Leifras Company Profile

Headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, we are a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. We primarily provide services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. Building upon our experience and know-how in sports education, we also operate a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs. At the core of our operations is the children’s sports school business. When we refer to a sports school, it refers to a series of courses and programs that we offer to teach a sport, instead of a physical location.

