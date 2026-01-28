Olin (OLN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $1.6092 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.31. Olin had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olin stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 173.91%.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,771.14. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Olin by 20.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

