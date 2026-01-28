First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBIZ stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $470.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBIZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 81.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 104.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

