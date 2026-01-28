ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 9.90%.The business had revenue of $110.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.13. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 374.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp is a New Jersey?based bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, offers a suite of commercial banking services to small and medium?sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Established in 2005 and headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, the company seeks to deliver customized lending and deposit solutions through a network of branches across northern New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area.

The company’s lending portfolio centers on commercial real estate financing, construction lending, owner?occupied real estate loans and working capital lines of credit.

