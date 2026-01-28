Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. CIBC lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $137.25 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,699,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,840,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,972,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,497,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 903,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $74,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.