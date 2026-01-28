Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$235.00 to C$200.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinaxis traded as low as C$146.65 and last traded at C$147.66, with a volume of 96562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$149.09.

KXS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded Kinaxis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares set a C$240.00 target price on Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kinaxis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$224.00.

In other news, insider Kushan Krishna Surana sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.41, for a total transaction of C$39,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at C$3,370.79. This represents a 92.12% decrease in their position. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$170.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$187.41 million for the quarter. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

