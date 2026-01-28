FY2025 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Issued By Scotiabank

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will earn $9.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.37. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2026 earnings at $11.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$330.83.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP stock opened at C$269.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$217.42 and a 1 year high of C$291.46. The stock has a market cap of C$36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$251.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$268.67.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of C$4.53 billion during the quarter.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.