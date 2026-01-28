KeyCorp Has Positive Forecast for FIS FY2025 Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Schmidt now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIS. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $624,858,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,118 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,609,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,181 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

