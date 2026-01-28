Scotiabank Predicts Stronger Earnings for SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
About SNC-Lavalin Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.