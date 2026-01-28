Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of Methanex FY2025 Earnings

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.73. Methanex has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). Methanex had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $924.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 546.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 227,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

