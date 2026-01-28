FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Amarin Issued By Zacks Research

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($7.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($17.05) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($6.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($15.33) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Amarin has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $326.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amarin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin’s primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.