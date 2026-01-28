First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97. 4,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 30,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.4837 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
