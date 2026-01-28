First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97. 4,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 30,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.4837 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 103,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Warner Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

