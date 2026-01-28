FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 1,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

FFBW Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

About FFBW

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.