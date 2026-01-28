Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $524.3110 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 244.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. National Bankshares set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

