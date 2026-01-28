First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicole S. Lorch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 70,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,899.76. The trade was a 2.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 54.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana, a pioneer in digital banking in the United States. Established with a focus on online-only operations, the company offers fully integrated, web-based financial solutions without the overhead of physical branches. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, First Internet Bancorp leverages technology to deliver streamlined banking services to customers across the country.

The company’s core offerings include a range of deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

