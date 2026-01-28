OneWater Marine (ONEW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $380.3160 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.64. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $757,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 122,976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) is a leading U.S.-based recreational boat retailer offering a comprehensive range of marine products and services. Since its public debut in 2018, the company has built a broad network of locations that serve both coastal and inland markets. OneWater Marine focuses on delivering a full-service customer experience, from initial boat selection to long-term maintenance and support.

Through its dealership network, OneWater Marine markets new and pre-owned powerboats and personal watercraft from top manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.