Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $10.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP Marc Nash sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,059.20. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 11,794 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $60,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,823 shares in the company, valued at $552,053.76. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 35,989 shares of company stock valued at $180,073 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7,013.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of OM opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.07. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

