Analysts Set Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KZR shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Kezar Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $5.00 price objective on Kezar Life Sciences and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KZR

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KZR opened at $6.23 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 125,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 69.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies that modulate the innate immune system. The company’s research centers on selective inhibition of the immunoproteasome, a key protein complex involved in antigen processing and secretion of inflammatory cytokines. By targeting this pathway, Kezar aims to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with high specificity and a favorable safety profile.

The company’s lead development candidate, KZR-616, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in multiple clinical trials for autoimmune conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, polymyositis and dermatomyositis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.