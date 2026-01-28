Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brainsway Q3 Earnings

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Brainsway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brainsway’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Brainsway’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Brainsway from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Brainsway Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $25.61 on Monday. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.44 million, a P/E ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Brainsway had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainsway

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainsway in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway during the third quarter worth $107,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainsway by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Brainsway in the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway’s technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company’s flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

