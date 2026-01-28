Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visa’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Schmidt now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2026 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.18 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.46.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $325.10 on Monday. Visa has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,289 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.