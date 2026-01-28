Scotiabank Comments on APA’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for APA in a research report issued on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for APA’s FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

NASDAQ APA opened at $25.83 on Monday. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in APA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in APA by 6,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

