What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Keyera FY2026 Earnings?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEY. TD Securities reduced their price target on Keyera from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$45.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$37.80 and a 52 week high of C$47.12.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.30%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

