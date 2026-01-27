Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,541 shares, a growth of 621.9% from the December 31st total of 352 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BOLT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.91. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

