Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Declines By 28.4%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,566 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 12th total of 3,582 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Yankuang Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 1.9%

About Yankuang Energy Group

YZCAY stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

Further Reading

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