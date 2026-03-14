Comerica Bank Has $86.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $86,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Navigoe LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $593.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.43. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

More Invesco QQQ News

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

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Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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