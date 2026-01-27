Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells $338,416.92 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh Ph Patel sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $338,416.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 574,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,793,070.95. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 507,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 61,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

