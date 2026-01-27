Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells $338,416.92 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh Ph Patel sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $338,416.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 574,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,793,070.95. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 507,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.26.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.77.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.
Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
