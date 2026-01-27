Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,202 shares, a growth of 2,404.2% from the December 31st total of 48 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global Corp (NASDAQ: AFRIW) is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company formed in 2021 with the objective of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in Africa. As a blank check company, Forafric Global does not currently conduct any operating business, instead raising capital through its initial public offering on the Nasdaq to pursue acquisition targets that leverage technological innovation to drive growth across the continent’s emerging markets.

The company’s strategy focuses on sectors including financial technology, digital infrastructure, telecommunications, renewable energy and e-commerce platforms.

