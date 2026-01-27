Head-To-Head Contrast: Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) versus Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Barings Corporate Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Great Elm Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.8%. Great Elm Capital Group pays out -264.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Barings Corporate Investors and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital Group -17.08% 10.97% 3.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

38.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Barings Corporate Investors has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings Corporate Investors and Great Elm Capital Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Corporate Investors $34.34 million 12.42 N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital Group $178,000.00 558.35 $3.55 million ($0.56) -12.68

Great Elm Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barings Corporate Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barings Corporate Investors and Great Elm Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Corporate Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Great Elm Capital Group has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.89%. Given Great Elm Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital Group is more favorable than Barings Corporate Investors.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group beats Barings Corporate Investors on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Corporate Investors

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations. The fund also invests in marketable investment grade debt securities, other marketable debt securities, and marketable common stocks. It was formerly known as Babson Capital Corporate Investors. Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust was formed in 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Great Elm Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.